Ranveer Singh to be served notice in nude pics case by Mumbai Police, actor will be interrogated

Ranveer Singh will be served notice by the Mumbai Police over a case that has been filed against the actor for a photoshoot in an international magazine. The Gully Boy star is at the centre of debate on what constitutes obscenity over his bare-bodied photographs that he shared on his Instagram page on July 22. He is also facing an FIR in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs". The actor has made no comment but several others have spoken out.

Ranveer Singh to be served notice after August 16

Ranveer Singh will be served notice in the case pertaining to his nude pictures on social media. At present, he has not been served as he is not in the city. The actor has informed about his absence to the Police and keeping that in mind, the authorities will be serving him on August 22 after which he will appear for interrogation.

FIR against Ranveer Singh: All you need to know

On July 26, the Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Bollywood actor over his nude pictures on social media, an official said. A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police in the city with a complaint against him. Based on it, the police registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said.

Allegations against Ranveer Singh

An office-bearer of the NGO that filed the complaint against Ranveer had alleged that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs. The FIR stated that India has a "good culture" but due to such pictures, everyone's sentiments are hurt. It said a large number of people, including youngsters, celebrities and others follow the Bollywood actor who has craze among various sections.

