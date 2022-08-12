Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah FINALLY finds its new Dayaben? Rumours rife about THIS actress joining show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAARAKMEHTAKAOOLTAHC Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 14 years on TV. The comedy show has been a fan-favourite since the start as its relatable humour and everyday characters and storyline have connected with the audience. However, a majority of the cast members have changed over the past few years due to various reasons. Fans have been desperately missing the character of Dayaben for over four years when Disha Vakani quit the show to start her family. For a few months, the makers have been auditioning to replace Disha with a new face and it seems like the search is finally over.

Auditions on for new Dayaben

A couple of months ago, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi confirmed that they are looking to replace Disha Vakani with another actress and the auditions were ongoing. He also shared that they tried hard to get back Disha but she has seemingly moved on from the show and settled with her family. Earlier this year, news came that Disha welcomed her second child, a baby boy, after giving birth to a baby girl in 2017. After Disha's second baby, it was almost certain that she would not be coming back to the show.

Is THIS actress the new Dayaben?

As per the latest reports doing the rounds, three actresses were in top bidding to be the new Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, namely Kajal Pisal of Sirf Tum fame, Rakhi Vijan of Bigg Boss 2 and Aishwarya Sakhuja of Saas Bina Sasural. However, Rakhi denied being part of TMKOC in June 2022 in a social media post. Now, speculation is rife that Kajal is coming on board TMKOC as the new Dayaben. However, a confirmation in this regard is awaited by the makers or Kajal.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running since July 28, 2008. The longest-running show has completed more than 3,520 episodes and its gags do not show any signs of flagging. The iconic serial is a popular family comedy that raises awareness on social issues with fun and laughs. It is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Gujarati writer Taarak Janubhai Mehta.

