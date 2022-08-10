Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora welcome their first child, say 'all of God’s grace in one tiny face'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHEERAJ DHOOPAR Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and her wife-actress Vinny Arora announced the birth of their first child. The actor couple welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday morning. Taking to his Instagram handle, Dheeraj shared the good news with his fans and followers, with the hashtag 'baby Dhoopar'. "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-8-2022. Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj," he wrote. Also, the actor shared a monochrome picture of Vinny and him from her maternity photo shoot.

Responding to Dheeraj's post, Vinny wrote, "All of God’s grace in one tiny face."

Soon, the couple was showered with congratulatory messages from their friends, colleagues and fans. Ridhima Pandit said, "Wow, congratulations you two." Dheeraj's co-star Supriya Shukla wrote, “God bless... Love to three of you... Mumma-papa... and little angel." Tinaa Dutta, Adaa Khan, Drashti Dhami and many other celebrities too congratulated the couple. ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar & wife Vinny Arora announce pregnancy: Expecting a tiny miracle

For the unversed, Dheeraj and Vinny met in 2009 on the sets of 'Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg' and fell in love. From reel couple, they turned into a real couple and tied the knot in 2016. After dating for 6 long years, Dheeraj and Vinny decided to get married in a traditional wedding in Delhi. Their wedding was a grand affair with all family and friends in attendance. Pracheen Chauhan, Pradyuman, Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh Vashisht among others attended the wedding.

While Dheeraj is best known for "Kundali Bhagya", Arora's acting credits include TV shows such as like Udaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Shubh Vivah, Kuchh Is Tara, Kasturi and Aathvaan Vachan. On the work front, Dhoopar will next be seen as a celebrity contestant on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. He will also be seen in a new show, 'Sherdil Shergil.'

Dheeraj recently shared the teaser of the show and captioned it, "Raj aur Manmeet hai Ekdum Alag (Raj and Manmeet are totally opposite of each other). Yeh Kahani hai ekdum Hatke Sherdil Shergil coming soon only on @colorstv @voot #rajmeet #manmeet #rajkumaryadav #sherdilshergil."

