Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar & wife Vinny Arora announce pregnancy: Expecting a tiny miracle

Popular television couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are soon going to welcome a new member to their family. The 'Kundali Bhagya' actor announced the news of the pregnancy in an Instagram Collab post with his wife and actress Vinny on Saturday (April 2). The post featured two pictures -- in the first one, the couple can be seen kissing each other while Vinny held pictures of the sonography. In the second photo, the 'Laado' actor can be seen laughing, while Dheeraj holds her as they pose for the click. "We're expecting, a tiny miracle. August 2022," the caption read.

Soon, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. 'Kundali Bhagya' co-star Shraddha Arya wrote, "Wowwwww Yayyyy!!! Such Happy News!!! Congratulations!! And God Bless!!!" Actress Kishwer Merchant, who welcomed her son in August 2021, wrote, "I had a feeling, don't know why .. congratulations. same month btw." Dheeraj's 'Sasural Simar Ka' co-star Avika Gor chimed in, "Congratulations u both!!!!" ALSO READ: Too Hot! Virat Kohli can't keep his eyes off Anushka Sharma in latest photoshoot

Dheeraj and Vinny met in 2009 on the sets of 'Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg' and fell in love. From reel couple, they turned into a real couple and tied the knot in 2016. After dating for 6 long years, Dheeraj and Vinny decided to get married in a traditional wedding in Delhi. Their wedding was a grand affair with all family and friends in attendance. Pracheen Chauhan, Pradyuman, Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh Vashisht among others attended the wedding. Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Comedian and wife Ginni's 'Officer’s Choice' love story & first meeting

For the unversed, Dheeraj and Vinny took a small break from their professional commitments for the wedding.

