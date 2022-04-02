Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Comedian and wife Ginni's 'Officer’s Choice' love story & first meeting

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GINNI CHATRATH Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Popular actor, comedian, singer, and host Kapil Sharma is celebrating his birthday today (April 02). The comedian, who presently hosting 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' recently revealed how he met the love of his life Ginni Chatrath and what brought the two together. For those unversed, a few days ago, Kapil did Netflix's stand-up special, 'I am Not Done Yet.' In the comedy show, he opened up about his love story with Ginni and how he landed himself in trouble after getting drunk. He also thanked a brand of alcohol for giving him the courage to propose to Ginni over the phone.

Narrating his love story from theatre days, the comedian revealed that Ginni was his 'favourite among all the actresses' in their troupe. He said "Ginni Jalandhar ke girls' college mei thi and was 3-4 years younger to me. Mai apna PG Diploma commercial arts mein pursue kar raha tha and was in need of pocket money. I was always participating in theatre and visiting other colleges. Ginni was my student and really bright. She was good at histrionics and skits and so I made her my assistant. Also, she ​​hailed from a well-to-do family. I remember she would come in an expensive car every day to college and I would ride my scooter. She fell for me first but mujhe hamesha apne class difference ke wajah se doubts the ki kuch bhi ho sakta hai."

"One of my friends even told me that Ginni likes me but I didn't take it seriously. I never thought anything would be possible between the two of us. I used to assign a lot of work to her. She used to call me and report what happened and how much they had rehearsed today."

Further, the comedian-actor said that one day she called him. "I had Officer’s Choice. I called her up and asked, ‘Do you love me?" Taken aback by the question, Ginni replied "What?"

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in 2018. Speaking further, the actor expressed, "God has been very kind and I’m lucky that I got married to her. She has always been very supportive of me. I remember, when I was going through a rough patch and I decided to set things right in my life, marrying her was the first thing I did right after. Today, I’m lucky to have been blessed with 2 amazing kids."

From laughing together and being each other’s pillars of strength, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Anayra, in 2019 and their son Trishaan was born last year in 2021.