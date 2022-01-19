Kapil Sharma adorably captures his daughter Anayra trying to play drums: 'Papa, aap bajao'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma adorably captures his daughter Anayra trying to play drums

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma dropped an adorable video of his 2-year-old daughter, Anayra, trying her hands on a drum set. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil gave a glimpse of her daughter hitting the drums with enthusiasm and offering the sticks to his father saying "Papa, ap bhi bajao (Papa, you also play)." Sharing the clip, the comedian compared Anayra to himself, "Like father like daughter," Kapil wrote with a heart-eyed emoticon.

Kapil welcomed his elder daughter Anayra with his wife Ginni Chatrath in 2019. The couple also welcomed their son Trishaan in 2021.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra

The 40-year-old star is all set to make his Netflix debut with a stand-up special titled "I am Not Done Yet." The star announced the news with a promo of the same on his social media handles. In a new promo of the show, Kapil opened up about his love story with Ginni Chatrath and how he landed himself in trouble after getting drunk. Narrating his love story from theatre days, the comedian revealed that Ginni was his 'favourite among all the actresses' in their troupe.

Kapil revealed he gave Ginni several responsibilities and she used to report to him daily. "I used to assign a lot of work to her. She used to call me and report what happened and how much they had rehearsed today," he said. Further, the comedianp-actor said that one day she called him. "I had Officer’s Choice. I lifted the call and asked her, ‘Do you love me?" Taken aback by the question, Ginni replied "What?

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have been married for over three years now and have two kids together. Watch the trailer here:

The special show will stream on Netflix from January 28 onwards. Producer Mahaveer Jain had also announced a biopic on the life of the popular comedian titled 'Funkaar'. The project will be helmed by 'Fukrey' fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.