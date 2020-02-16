Image Source : TWITTER Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy dominates Filmfare Awards 2020, check out complete winners' list

The 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 was held in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday night which saw the attendance of a host of Bollywood celebs, including Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and myriad others gracing the red carpet. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy swiped thirteen trophies, followed by Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 15 and War at a very distant second with three awards each.Gully Boy was also India’s official entry for Oscars. The Zoya Akhtar film also received a number of accolades including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea; and Best Film at the Indian Festival of Melbourne.

Filmfare Awards 2020 winners

Best Film - Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Film: Article 15 and Sonchiriya

Best Director - Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) - Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, Saand Ki Aankh

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy

Best Music Album - Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)

Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya, Gully Boy

Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2

Best Action - War

Best Background Score - Gully Boy

Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for Kalank track Ghar More Pardesiya

Best Cinematography - Gully Boy

Best Costume - Sonchiriya

Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Production Design - Gully Boy

Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best VFX - War

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film - Deshi

Best Short Film in Fiction - Bebaak

Best Short Film in Non-Fiction - Village Of A Lesser God

Best Actor Female Short Film - Sarah Hashmi, Bebaak

Best Actor Male Short Film - Rajesh Sharma, Tindey

