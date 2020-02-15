Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and others sizzle on Filmfare Awards 2020 Red carpet [PICS]

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and others gathered for the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 in Assam. The actor arrived looking their best and sizzled on the red carpet. While Alia Bhatt opted for pastel pink, Bhumi Pednekar looked fiery in her red hot dress. Talking about the boys, Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in blue suit, on the other hand, Varun Dhawan turned many heads in his black outfit. The star-studded night also witnessed many celebrities making their debut like Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Where on one hand, the Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi colour-co-ordinated with his entire family, Ananya Panday set the red carpet on fire with he neon skirt.
The grand night has been hosted by Maniesh Paul and Siddharth Kannan. Check out all the red carpet and social media pictures of Filmfare below:
