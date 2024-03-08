Rakhi Sawant reacts to her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani's second wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakhi Sawant's reaction to Adil Khan Durrani's second wedding

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani has tied the knot for the second time with Bigg Boss fame Somi Khan. With the announcement of Adil Khan Durrani's wedding and the pictures going viral, Rakhi Sawant has reacted over the same on social media.

Adil Khan Durrani took to social media to share pictures of his wedding on social media. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem...We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony. Alhumdullilaah, we are thankful for this blessing and we appreciate our families and friends for their love and support. He further added, "We are eager to begin our new journey together as husband and wife. Please remember us in your prayers for a blessed married life. JazakAllah Khair. Adil Khan Durrani, Somi Adil Khan".

Reacting to Adil Khan Durrani's wedding, Rakhi Sawant shared a post on social media, "I'm proud of myself...I went through every type of pain, family issues, trust issues, heartbreak, insecurities, depression, etc. I went through it all alone but never gave up".

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi. Her mother passed away as soon as came out of the show. Interestingly, Adil Khan Durrani had also entered Bigg Boss Marathi. Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for quite some time over her relationship with Adil Durrani Khan. The actor grabbed eyeballs earlier this year when she filed an FIR against her ex-husband Khan over an alleged affair and harassment. After getting bail, Adil Khan, along with Rajshree, made some shocking revelations against Sawant and accused her of physically assaulting her and fraud.

