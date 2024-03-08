Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera's wedding card goes viral | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra is one of the renowned actresses and has featured in several films including in Bollywood and Tamil. Meera Chopra is currently in the headline for all the right reasons. The actress is all geared up to get married to her boyfriend Rakshit Kejriwal. The picture of her wedding card is now going viral on social media.

As per the details in the card, the wedding festivities will take place at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort on Jaipur-Delhi Highway. The wedding functions will last for two days. The pre-wedding ceremonies will be held on March 11 and 12. Fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. One user said, "Wow, When". Another user said, "Congratulations".

The mehendi ceremony will take place on March 11. Following that, there will be a cocktail party which will be held on the same day. The haldi ceremony will take place the next day and followed by pheras in the evening. After her cousins, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeta Chopra, who got married in Rajasthan, Meera Chopra is next in line to tie the knot in Rajasthan.

Meera Chopra made her debut in the 2005 film Anbe Aaruyire. She has worked in other Tamil and Telugu films including Bangaram, Lee, Marudhamalai, Kaalai, Vaana, Jaganmohini, Maaro and Greeku Veerudu among others. She has also worked in Hindi films including Gang of Ghosts, 1920 London, Section 375 and Safed among others. Other than films, Meera Chopra has also worked in shows including The Tattoo Murders, Hiccups and Hookups.

