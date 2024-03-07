Kareena Kapoor’s Black Widow to Alia Bhatt’s Sehmat, 10 leading ladies who will inspire you this Women’s Day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Women's Day 2024 is being celebrated on March 8, this year

Amidst a pool of compelling characters spanning different platforms, women have emerged as the focal point, epitomizing strength, resilience, and unyielding determination. From the formidable Helen Black in Audible's 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow,' voiced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, to the intrepid Sehmat in 'Raazi,' on Prime Video, each inspires audiences with their unwavering spirits. Brimming with bravery and perseverance, these diverse stories serve as a guiding light, empowering women to embrace their inner strength and forge ahead. These women defy stereotypes and inspire us to be bold and carve our own paths. Here are ten exceptional ladies who are beacons of inspiration this Women's Day!

Helen Black voiced by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Lisa Cartwright voiced by Masaba Gupta

Introducing Helen Black, a fearless superhero entrusted with the mission to safeguard the universe, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Lisa Cartwright, the brilliant strategist voiced by Masaba Gupta, embodying robust female characters in this podcast series. Helen, a fierce and intelligent figure, clashes with Lisa, who possesses a unique blend of intuition and cleverness despite her light-hearted demeanour. Both these women command attention in their own distinct manner. Throughout the series, Helen navigates her challenges with strategic precision, offering audiences a truly immersive audio adventure.

Vaishali Singh played by Bhumi Pednekar

In the bustling city of Patna, the fearless investigative journalist Vishali Singh, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, brings her dedication to light. In her relentless quest for truth, she encounters myriad challenges, including police interference and resistance from child welfare authorities. Undeterred by obstacles, Vaishali demonstrates resilience, determined to uncover the horrifying truth concealed within a girls' shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.



Ash voiced by Prajakta Koli

In a gripping narrative of justice, resilience, and optimism, Ash, portrayed by Prajakta Koli, takes on the role of Hawkeye's estranged daughter. Her life is shattered by tragedy when she loses her beloved in a sudden accident. Fuelled by her youth and impulsiveness, she becomes determined to seek retribution, pledging to eliminate those responsible. Seeking her father's assistance, she discovers that he, too, is on a mission of his own. As they unite their quests for hope and vengeance, the father-daughter duo, Ash and Hawkeye, join forces to confront those manipulating this emerging dystopian world.

Sehmat Khan Syed played by Alia Bhatt

Meet Sehmat Khan, a bold woman of bravery and selflessness, whose very name embodies the extraordinary. Once an ordinary college student, she willingly put aside her dreams, youth, and academic pursuits to undertake a mission of utmost importance. Her unwavering commitment involved supplying vital and classified intelligence to the Indian Agency, elevating her into an icon of resilience and unwavering dedication to a noble cause. Her role Illuminated her unparalleled sacrifice and loyalty to her nation.

For an exploration of untold truths alongside the courageous Zarah Kaul, be sure to catch the thrilling series 'Aakhri Sawaal: Interviews Before Execution' on Audible. The story follows psychologist Zarah Kaul as she endeavours to fulfil her late father's legacy by completing his unfinished book, 'Interviews Before Execution.' With unwavering courage and a deep sense of gratitude toward her father, she conducts solitary interviews with condemned murderers on death row, uncovering the secrets behind their crimes!

Amrita Sabharwal played by Taapsee Pannu

Amrita, a survivor of domestic violence, boldly rejects silence. When her husband crosses a boundary by striking her at a gathering, she courageously stands up for justice. Prioritising equality above all else, Amrita fearlessly pursues legal action against him, firmly rebuffing his oppressive behavior. Her unyielding fortitude serves as a source of inspiration, highlighting the resilience and determination of women who defy injustice.

Meet the Mafia Queens: Jenabai and Gangubai, portrayed by Kalki Koechlin and Radhika Apte, respectively. These female dons and masterminds breathe life into the unforgettable stories of influential women in Indian history. These storis illuminate how, despite facing the trauma of sexual assault, Jenabai, the first mafia queen of the Mumbai underworld, ascended the ranks in a male-dominated society. Meanwhile, Gangubai found the inner strength to assert herself and become a beacon of inspiration for countless women today, ensuring her voice is heard loud and clear.



Kavya Kulkarni voiced by Mithila Palkar

Follow Kavya, a grounded girl who confronts life's trials with grace and unwavering resolve, holding onto her core principles. This podcast explores the chapters of Kavya and Dhruv's lives before their fates intersected, chronicling their initial encounter and the transformative journey that cemented their bond as inseparable soulmates. Voiced by Mithila Palkar, Kavya undergoes a profound metamorphosis from timidity to maturity, spurred by her connection with Dhruv—the love of her life. As their paths converge, Kavya's character blossoms, revealing layers of patience, affection, and newfound insight, showcasing her evolution into a more confident and empowered woman.

