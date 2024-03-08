National Creators Award 2024: Singer Maithili Thakur clicks a selfie with PM Narendra Modi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maithili Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever 'National Creators Award 2024' in Delhi on March 8, 2024, to recognise and celebrate the contributions of creators to the cultural and creative landscape of India. A singer from Bihar Maithili Thakur was also one of the names who has been honoured with this award. Maithili Thakur who is trained in Indian classical music and folk music was announced as the winner of Cultural Ambassador of the Year.

Before leaving the stage, Maithili requested the Prime Minister for a selfie. The video is now going viral on social media. In the clip, the singer Maithili Thakur played the melodious song Dimik Dimik Damru, Prem Magan danced Bhola. Before leaving the stage, when Maithili requested a selfie with rime Minister Narendra Modi, to which he said, "Nowadays one cannot do without selfies. While taking a selfie, Maithili said, I met you, thank you very much".

The National Creators Award seeks to honour greatness and significance in a variety of fields, such as gaming, storytelling, advocacy for social change, environmental sustainability, and education. The prize is meant to serve as a springboard for leveraging creativity to promote good change.

These awards are given in more than 20 categories including Best Storytelling, The Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, Green Champion Award, Best Creator for Social Change, Most Impactful Agri Creator, Cultural Ambassador of the Year, International Creator Award, Best Travel Creator Award, Swachhta Ambassador Award, The New India Champion Award, Tech Creator Awardd, Heritage Fashion Icon Award, Most Creative Creator (Male & Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

