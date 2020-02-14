Love Aaj Kal releases today. Will Imtiaz Ali recreate magic with Sara and Kartik?

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal hit the screens

Love Aaj Kal, one of the most awaited movies of 2020, has hit the theatres today. As today the world celebrates Valentine's Day, lovebirds from across the country, especially North India are expected to flock to theatres to watch this love story. What could be a better way of celebrating the day of love? Watching a Bollywood love story with your loved ones. Directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma, Love Aaj Kal is about how expression of love has changed over the time.

Imtiaz's first, who is known as a master of portraying love stories on screen is returning with this reboot after his 2017 Harry Met Sejal.

Apart from Imtiaz Ali's loyal audience, Love Aaj Kal hugely relies on Sara and Kartik's chemistry. Fans are excited to watch SarTik on screen and this will possibly increase footfalls in theatres.

One more bonus point is the release day. Love Aaj Kal is releasing on Valentine's Day, which despite not being a national holiday, attracts a large number of audience, especially youth to cinema hall.

While Kartik plays Veer and Raghu, Sara will be seen in the character of Zoe.

Talking about working with Imtiaz, Kartik said that he felt validated when the filmmaker chose him for his film. ''Getting an opportunity to work with Imtiaz Ali sir in itself is a big thing. When he chose me, it felt more like a validation for me. For the first time, I was living the character on and off screen. From little nuances to those big details, I enjoyed it all. It's like a litmus test for me, something I've never done before," Kartik said in an interview with PTI.

Meanwhile, Sara feels privileged to have got an opportunity to work with Imtiaz at such an early stage of her career. ''I have never really planned journeys. I feel privileged that so early in my career I got to the chance to work with the people I really wanted to, whether it is Imtiaz sir or Kartik. I hope each experience I have with different filmmakers enriches me further and adds to my personal bounty of experiences,'' the actress said.

As per trade experts, Love Aaj Kal is expected to earn Rs 9-10 crore. The collection can even go up to Rs 12 crore. If everything goes well, Love Aaj Kal can be Kartik’s highest opening film. His last release Pati Patni Aur Woh opened at Rs 9.10 crore.

It is a reboot of 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, which was also directed by Imtiaz Ali. Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone played the lead pair in the 2009 film. It earned rave reviews and opened to Rs 8.02 crore.