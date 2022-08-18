Laal Singh Chaddha vs KGF 2 Box Office Comparison: Aamir Khan's decision to avert clash proves right

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIRKHANPRODUCTIONS Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to clash with KGF 2 in April

Laal Singh Chaddha, the latest Bollywood release starring megastar Aamir Khan, has been rejected by the audience. The movie has emerged as a flop if one goes by the box office figures. Amid dwindling collections at the ticket window, reportedly the number of screens for Laal Singh Chaddha have also been reduced. Amid the poor box office show put up by Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir's comments on averting a theatrical clash with this year's biggest blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, starring Kannada star Yash, have proved to be true. The two films were supposed to clash on April 14. However, Aamir and his team cited the non-completion of the film's post-production work for a delay in its theatrical release.

What Aamir Khan said about averting clash with KGF: Chapter 2?

During a special event of Laal Singh Chaddha last month in Hyderabad, Aamir opened up about the averted clash with KGF: Chapter 2 and said the film got "saved". "I remember when 'KGF 2' was about to release, there was a lot of excitement among the Hindi audience, amongst my own friends. Laal Singh Chaddha' was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with 'KGF 2'," Aamir had said. His comments are ringing true.

KGF: Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: Box Office Report

Laal Singh Chaddha was released on August 11. It clashed with another Bollywood release, Raksha Bandhan featuring Akshay Kumar. Both films are really struggling at the box office. Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs 1.50 crore on Wednesday to take its collections to Rs 49.25 crore in seven days. This is despite the film being getting an extended weekend release and two major festive holidays. As for KGF: Chapter 2, the film's opening day collections for the Hindi-dubbed version was Rs 54 crore on day one alone. Well, the numbers speak for themselves.

Laal Singh Chaddha suffers because of 'Boycott' calls on Twitter?

Before and after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, there were calls to 'boycott' the film. The hashtags 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Boycott Bollywood' have been trending even now. Trade experts are of the opinion that the movie has suffered because of the 'boycott' trends. A section of Twitterati has also targeted Aamir's co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan by posting an old video in which she can be seen defending star children.

Responding to calls that his new, much-awaited film be shunned, Aamir said he loves India and requested fans to not think otherwise. "I really love the country. That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he told PTI.

