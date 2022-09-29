'Killer Haseena' song out: Arjun Kanungo and Tulsi Kumar go all gothic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TULSIKUMAR15 Arjun Kanungo and Tulsi Kumar's still from Killer Haseena song

The song Killer Haseena by Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo has been released. For the first time, both are seen together. This dance track is made with a very modern and unique sound space. There is strong chemistry between these two actors, with lethal and gothic scenes. ‘Killer Haseena’ brings something different and unique to the audience both in terms of sound and visuals.

The singer took to his Instagram handle to share the news, he posted a clip mentioning, "The Raja and his Rani Killer Haseena are here to grace you! #KillerHaseena song out now, tune in".

Arjun shared, "What makes 'Killer Haseena' special is the fact that both Tulsi and I are known for very different sounds and with this track we marry the two. We had a blast shooting the music video and getting into these mysterious characters. I look forward to what audiences have to say."

Penned by Vayu and Diksha C. and composed by Arjun Kanungo, the track is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh, who adds a mysterious and captivating flavor to the music video. Both Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo bring their signature individual styles and features in never-seen-before avatars as they step outside their comfort zones.

Tulsi Kumar added, "There couldn't have been a better track than 'Killer Haseena' for me and Arjun Kanungo to collaborate on. Getting into this character was a completely new experience for me and I'm happy to surprise audiences with something new and distinct". Adil Shaikh shared, "The music video of 'Killer Haseena' has a very deep, intriguing and gothic vibe and people are really going to be surprised seeing both Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo take on these characters. They stepped up to the challenge and took the music video to the next level. This is a sure shot treat for their fans."

Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo's 'Killer Haseena' produced by T-Series is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh. The song is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Tune into the song here:

