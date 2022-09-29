Goodbye, Godfather, Ram Setu: Bollywood, Hollywood and South movies releasing in October 2022 | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Bollywood, Hollywood and South movies releasing in October 2022

Bollywood, Hollywood, and South cinema have a lot to offer in the coming month. Films of the biggest stars from the country are all set to entertain the fans on the big screen. From heartfelt drama to action, horror and thriller, various genres will be trying to reel in the viewers. If you are a fan of the movies, here is the complete list of new releases that you must watch out for in October 2022.

GodFather

Chiranjeevi starrer Lucifer's remake, GodFather is all set to release on October 5. It features Nayanthara and Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

The Woman King

Oscar winner Viola Davis-starrer historical epic movie The Woman King is all set for a theatrical release in India on October 5.

GoodBye

The slice-of-life drama Goodbye, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, is all set to release on October 7.

Nazarandaaaz

Actors Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee starrer comedy movie Nazarandaaaz will be released in cinemas on October 7.

Doctor G

Campus comedy-drama Doctor G is slated to be released in theatres on October 14. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh and marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

Double XL

Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, will arrive in theatres on October 14. Billed as a slice-of-life comedy-drama, it explores stereotypes around body weight.

Tara Vs Bilal

John Abraham backed Tara Vs Bilal, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee, will be released on October 14 in cinema halls.

Chhello Show or Last Film Show

Gujarati feature film Chello Show, which has been nominated as the official entry for the Oscars race next year, will be released in cinema halls on October 14.

Code Name Tiranga

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer espionage thriller Code Name Tiranga will be released in cinema halls on October 14. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Halloween Ends

The next installment in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends will be released on October 14. Horror film fans should certainly look out for it.

Black Adam

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wears the superhero cape for the first time in Black Adam. The much-anticipated film will be out in cinema halls on October 21.

Monster

Mohanlal stars in the upcoming action drama Monster, set for October 21 release.

Ram Setu

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's anticipated film Ram Setu will be released on October 25. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, the action-adventure movie features Akshay as an archaeologist.

ThankGod

ThankGod, starring Ajay Devgn. Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, will be released on October 25. The light-hearted comedy film has been eyed by fans ever since the trailer launch.

