Thursday, September 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Goodbye, Godfather, Ram Setu: Bollywood, Hollywood and South movies releasing in October 2022 | FULL LIST

Goodbye, Godfather, Ram Setu: Bollywood, Hollywood and South movies releasing in October 2022 | FULL LIST

From Goodbye to Black Adam, and GodFather to Monster, here is the complete list of movies releasing in cinema halls in October 2022.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2022 16:46 IST
movies releasing in cinema halls
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Bollywood, Hollywood and South movies releasing in October 2022

Bollywood, Hollywood, and South cinema have a lot to offer in the coming month. Films of the biggest stars from the country are all set to entertain the fans on the big screen. From heartfelt drama to action, horror and thriller, various genres will be trying to reel in the viewers. If you are a fan of the movies, here is the complete list of new releases that you must watch out for in October 2022. 

GodFather

Chiranjeevi starrer Lucifer's remake, GodFather is all set to release on October 5. It features Nayanthara and Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. 

The Woman King 

 Oscar winner Viola Davis-starrer historical epic movie The Woman King is all set for a theatrical release in India on October 5.

Read: New Web Series on OTT in October 2022: What to watch this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

GoodBye

The slice-of-life drama Goodbye, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, is all set to release on October 7. 

 Nazarandaaaz

Actors Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee starrer comedy movie Nazarandaaaz will be released in cinemas on October 7. 

Doctor G 

Campus comedy-drama Doctor G is slated to be released in theatres on October 14. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh and marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

Read: Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha share audio message ahead of their wedding, Esha Gupta & others shower love

Double XL

Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, will arrive in theatres on October 14. Billed as a slice-of-life comedy-drama, it explores stereotypes around body weight.

 

Tara Vs Bilal

John Abraham backed Tara Vs Bilal, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee, will be released on October 14 in cinema halls. 

Related Stories
International Dance Day 2022: ABCD to Dil Toh Pagal Hai, 7 Bollywood films that celebrate dance

International Dance Day 2022: ABCD to Dil Toh Pagal Hai, 7 Bollywood films that celebrate dance

Mother's Day 2022: 5 perfect movies to watch on the occasion with your mom

Mother's Day 2022: 5 perfect movies to watch on the occasion with your mom

National Cinema Day 2022: Full list of Bollywood, Hollywood, South movies fans can watch for Rs 75

National Cinema Day 2022: Full list of Bollywood, Hollywood, South movies fans can watch for Rs 75

Chhello Show or Last Film Show

Gujarati feature film Chello Show, which has been nominated as the official entry for the Oscars race next year, will be released in cinema halls on October 14.

Code Name Tiranga

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer espionage thriller Code Name Tiranga will be released in cinema halls on October 14. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Halloween Ends 

The next installment in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends will be released on October 14. Horror film fans should certainly look out for it. 

Black Adam

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wears the superhero cape for the first time in Black Adam. The much-anticipated film will be out in cinema halls on October 21. 

Monster

Mohanlal stars in the upcoming action drama Monster, set for October 21 release. 

Ram Setu 

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's anticipated film Ram Setu will be released on October 25. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, the action-adventure movie features Akshay as an archaeologist.

ThankGod 

ThankGod, starring Ajay Devgn. Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, will be released on October 25. The light-hearted comedy film has been eyed by fans ever since the trailer launch. 

 

  

Latest Entertainment News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News