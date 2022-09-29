New Web Series on OTT in October 2022: What to watch this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER New Web Series on OTT in October 2022

New Web Series on OTT in October 2022: It's that time of the year when festivities are on and new titles sprung on streaming giants from all directions. Celebrating Dussehra and Diwali in the same month, the OTT platforms are booming with shows in a variety of genres. From popular reality show Bigg Boss to the much-loved rom-com series Mismatched 2 and sci-fi special Tales of the Jedi, October has so much to offer. Here's everything new that will be streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar and Apple TV+:

Bigg Boss Season 16

Release date: October 1

Streaming on: Voot

Summary: For a decade and a half, the most awaited reality show has captured human chemistry, vulnerability, pride, hate, love, drama and laughter. Reeling from the trailblazing success, fandom and social media trends, ‘BIGG BOSS’ is now set to turn the tables and play the game for its 16th edition. Bringing his megastar energy, Salman Khan will be revisiting his role as the host of the show. You can watch the reality show every day from October 1st.

The Midnight Club

Release date: October 7

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave. The American horror mystery-thriller streaming television series is an adaptation of the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike.

Mismatched Season 2

Release date: October 14

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf and Ranvijay Singha are all set to reprise their roles in the second season of the romantic drama web Netflix series 'Mismatched'. The show traces all the hallmarks of a coming-of-age show tackling relationship feuds and the many moods that come with being young, driven and in love as Dimple, Rishi and their peers struggle to navigate through these new-found complexities.

Good Bad Girl

Release date: October 14

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Summary: The show, set against the backdrop of Mumbai, revolves around Maya Ahuja, a lively and quirky girl who has three different stories to tell. The series reflects on how people, rules, cultures, societies, and laws impact the mind of a seven-year-old to turn her into a crafty and manipulative person by the time she is 28.

Shantaram

Release date: October 14

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Summary: The upcoming Apple TV+ show is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's bestseller 'Shantaram'. The international bestseller tells the story of a heroin addict and convicted bank robber who, in the 1980s, flees Australia to India, where he reinvents himself as a doctor and a gangster in the slums of Bombay.

The Peripheral

Release date: October 21

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Summary: The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

Tales of the Jedi

Release date: October 26

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: Tales of the Jedi is an anthology of Original animated shorts, each story featuring Jedi from the prequel era. It consists of six episodes split into two "paths", one following the character Ahsoka Tano and the other depicting the character Count Dooku.

Latest Web Series News