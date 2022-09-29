Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha share audio message ahead of their wedding, Esha Gupta & other celebs shower love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will tie the knot on October 6

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding is one of the most awaited events of this year. As the couple is all set to tie the knot in the first week of October, they shared a sweet message for their fans and well-wishers. Ali and Richa shared an audio message on Instagram on Wednesday in which they thanked their fans. "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way," the two said in the clip.

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Ali and Richa's fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section and shared sweet messages for them. Actress Esha Gupta wrote, "love you guys." In another comment share wrote, "It totally beats #AliCha Congratulations @therichachadha @alifazal9." Aly Goni dropped red heart emojis. Zareen Khan wrote, "Shaadi mubarak. Lots of love to both of you …. God bless."

The pre-wedding festivities are set to take place starting today and tomorrow in two different venues across Delhi. They both were snapped outside Mumbai airport yesterday.

Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things.

Speaking about the outfits, the pre-wedding functions will have Richa adorn outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in an elegant dapper outfit by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil. The decor for the two venues -- for sangeet and cocktail -- will be in mostly nature-inspired and in shades of green, reflecting actors' love for nature.

One of the pre-wedding venues is Richa's friend's home sprawling lawns where she will have her mehendi and sangeet. The place has a nostalgia value as it's close to where she studied.

Also read: Koffee With Karan S7 Finale Highlights: Obsessing over Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor's roast call, KJo bears all

The duo was initially meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over. They first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 and soon fell in love.

-with ANI inputs

Also read: Drishyam 2 teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn aka Vijay Salgaonkar and family are back | Watch video

Latest Entertainment News