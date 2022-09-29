Drishyam 2 teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn aka Vijay Salgaonkar and family are back | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/PANORAMASTUDIOS Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn starrer unveils teaser

Drishyam 2 teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn starrer mystery-thriller is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta in the pivotal roles. On Tuesday, the actor stirred the internet after he dropped the first look of the film. The first look features the Singham actor alongside Shriya, Ishita, and Mrunal. Now, the makers have finally unveiled the recall teaser of the film.

The teaser begins with a story about Sameer Deshmukh, the only son of IG Meera Deshmukh who has been missing for three weeks. The next scene features Ajay Devgn's on-screen wife Shriya Saran asking him, "What are we going to do now?" Ajay says that it has now turned into a game in which we can either win or lose. The Teaser shows us a flashback of every occurrence, from Sameer Deshmukh's murder to Meera Deshmukh's (Tabu) investigation. The last scene shows, Ajay Devgn saying "Mera naam Vijay Salgaonkar hai aur ye mera confession hai (My name is Vijay Salgaonkar and this is my confession). The much awaited teaser was uploaded on the youtube channel of Panorama studios. Ajay Devgn also shared the teaser on his social media. His caption read, "Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye?"

Watch the teaser here:

Earlier, the actor dropped a hint about Drishyam 2. Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account and shared glimpses of Drishyam Part One. The pictures featured a restaurant bill, a CD of a maha satang of Swami Chinmayanandaji, a bus ticket and movie stubs. The dates on all of them were October 3, 2014. His caption read, "Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj!."

Also read: Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection: R Madhavan's film struggles to gain audience at theaters

Speaking about the film, it is a sequel to the 2015 release, Drishyam, whose captivating mystery plot astounded the viewers. The first part was a blockbuster hit at the box office, and it received positive reviews from the critics. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Shiv Chanana, and Aditya Chowksey. It is all set to hit the screens on November 18, 2022.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar breaks silence on not inviting Taapsee Pannu on the Koffee couch

Latest Bollywood News