Image Source : FUNDRAISERS.GIVEINDIA.ORG I Breathe For India: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor & others join Covid crisis relief virtual fundraiser

The second wave of Coronavirus has created panic and anxiety among the people. Many have been suffering to get the needed treatment as the health and medical experts suffer to reach everyone affected by the pandemic. In such a situation, many celebrities have come forward to extend help. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman and others have come together with the non-profit organisation Give India to raise funds for Covid relief in India. A virtual fundraiser campaign is being conducted by Give India, called 'I Breathe for India: Covid Crisis Relief' which will be hosted by Lara Dutta and Shyamal Vallabhjee.

The viortual fundraiser event will stream simultaneously across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and will stream on May 9, 2021, from 6 pm-8 pm. Actors supporting the initiative are Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar, Shikhar Dhawan, Lara Dutta, Rishab Pant, Sania Mirza, Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni and Mahesh Bhupathi among others.

Lara Dutta and Shyamal will interact with these celebrities during the two-hour show. During this time, viewers will witness the celebrities reading poems, singing songs, delivering monologues messages etc.

The event 'I Breathe for India: Covid Crisis Relief' aims to raise Rs 10 crores for India through this virtual fundraiser. The funds raised through this campaign will help in the Covid crisis. Under this, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinder, oximeter, ventilators will be distributed. It will be divided through three channels - Government, Hospital and NGO.

Along with this, poor families who have been affected during the Covid crisis will be provided food and ration. At the same time, manpower support will be provided at the vaccination center as well as basic needs will be fulfilled at the isolation centers.

This initiative is by Lara Dutta and Shayamal Vallabhjee in association with the members and partners of TIE. TIE is the largest global network of entrepreneurs, investors and industry captains, representing successful business leaders of Indian origin in the US, Europe and APAC.