Drugs Probe: NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal for questioning

Drugs Probe: NCB summons Arjun Rampal's sister for questioning

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the drug's connection with Bollywood celebrities and has already summoned many stars for questioning. After a couple of rounds of interrogation with actor Arjun Rampal, the agency has now summoned his sister Komal Rampal today. An NCB office told ANI that she has been called for questioning in connection with the drug case.

In December, Arjun Rampal was grilled by NCB officers in connection to the banned tablets that were found at his residence during a raid. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also called for questioning.

On New Year, Arjun had penned down a long Instagram post claiming that he was never on the wrong side of the law. He wrote, "I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong. I love you all and going forward we shall only spread love and peace together. There is no room for any negativity in our space."

He also thanked his fans in the era of social media. "2020 also exposed how dreadfully misleading, disruptive and dangerous it has been. To all my fans, I just want to thank you for being so dignified and solid through the times and through the news that surrounded me," he wrote hinting about the drug probe.

"To all those who know me and believed in me I am eternally indebted and grateful. To all that I may have unintentionally hurt in any way through this time I am sorry. To all who may have done the same to me, I forgive."

Concluding his note, he wrote: "Farewell 2020, I will never see you again, but I will also never forget you."