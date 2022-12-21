BTS Yet To Come Movie: Release date in cinemas, Ticket Prince, Watch online, HD download & more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS Yet To Come Movie: Release date in cinemas

BTS Yet To Come Movie: BTS members Jungkook, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Jimin, RM, Suga, Jin, and Jhope have already been ruling everyone's playlist with their chartbusters songs and now, they are all set to enter cinemas. The superstar Kpop band BTS held the most successful concert in Busan on October 15 as part of their duties as ambassadors of the 'Busan World Expo 2030'. The group performed on songs like 'RUN,' 'Run BTS,' 'Dynamite,' 'Boy With Luv,' among others and set the stage on fire. Soon, the concert will release in theatres as a movie.

'BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas' will be presented by HYBE, Trafalgar Releasing, and CJ 4DPlex in theaters globally and will be dedicated to 'Light Stick Screenings,' where audiences can celebrate using the band's signature illuminated merchandise.

Know all the details about the much-awaited movie here-

BTS Yet To Come Movie: Release Date

The movie featuring the seven BTS members will release next year on February 1, 2023 for a limited time across 110 and more countries and territories. Interestingly, this is not the first BTS movie that is eyeing a big release in cinema. Earlier, four movies titled ‘’Burn The Stage: The Movie', 'Bring The Soul: The Movie', 'Break The Silence: The Movie', and 'Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing’" have already witnessed large crowds in theatres.

BTS Yet To Come Movie: Ticket Prince

The BTS' movie tickets will go on sale on January 10, 2023, at 7 PM EST (Feb 2, 5:30 am IST) through the website BTSYETTOCOMEINCINEMAS.COM. The film will be released in different formats including the immersive 270-degree field of view of ScreenX; 4DX.

BTS Yet To Come Movie: Watch online and HD download

While the movie is set to release in cinemas, fans can watch the online streams of the concert on YouTube. Many videos are avalaible to watch online along with English subtitles. On the other hand, Bangtan TV has already released videos of the performance on 'Run BTS' from the concert.

