BTS Jimin shares cutest selfie with Jin; watch BTS videos from Seokjin's military service enlistment

BTS' oldest member Jin aka Kim Seokjin left for his mandatory military service on December 13, leaving the 6 other members Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jhope, V aka Kim Taehyung; as well as the fans in tears. The K-pop band has amassed massive popularity over the last ten years and fans felt the void as Jin enlisted in the South Korean military. The members accompanied him to the boot camp and bid their goodbyes by clicking pictures and wishing for his safe return. Even though it has been a couple of days since Jin started his training, the fans and the members are missing him.

On Wednesday, BTS Jimin took to Weverse and said, "I wonder if jin hyung is training." His short message left the fans heartbroken as they realized how much the other members must be missing their 'Seokjin hyung.' Soon after the post, Jimin changed his profile picture to a selfie with Jin, further making the fans emotional.

On the other hand, BigHit shared another Bangtan Bomb and showed what went behind the scenes when the other six members Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jhope, V aka Kim Taehyung went to see-off Jin for his military service. In the video, the members can be seen teasing Jin by touching his short-haired head and then clicking individual photos and selfies with him.

A video also shows how the other 6 members looked as BTS Jin ran away to join the military service with others.

Soon after the behind-the-scenes photos and videos went viral, fans started trending 'Bring Him Back' on Twitter. Emotional ARMY said that Jin belongs to his members and should be returned to them. A fan wrote, "you can't take him away like the jokes over now bring him back." Another tweeted, "he’s served enough bring him back to his Mimi this is the worst day ever."

Meanwhile, BTS Jin will serve 18 months of his mandatory military duty and will return on June 12, 2024. He entered the frontline South Korean boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea, for five weeks of basic military training together with other new conscript soldiers. After that training, he would be given a specific role and sent to a certain army unit, a process that all other conscripts go through.

Hybe Corp., the parent company of Big Hit, said in October that each member of the band for the time being would focus on individual activities scheduled around their military service plans. The group will reunite in 2025.

