BTS Jin FIRST PICS from military service; BTS members pose together with Kim Seokjin

BTS Jin bid adieu to his fans and other 6 members of BTS (Jungkook, Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jhope, Suga and RM) on Tuesday. 'The Astronaut' singer entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea, for five weeks of basic military training together with other new conscript soldiers. The oldest BTS member was accompanied by the other members as he enlisted in the mandatory service. The photos of the seven stars together has gone viral on the internet. RM shared the same on his Instagram and wishes for Seokjin's safe return.

Also, the official Twitter page of BTS shared a photo of the other six members of the band RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as they sent Jin off to the recruiting centre. "Our brother!! Come back safely!! Love you," read the caption of the post.

While Jin did not greet the fans or media as he arrived at the training center, his car was seen entering the venue followed by other members. Soon after Jin enlisted in the military, his firts photos from the boot camp surfaced on the internet. In the photos, Jin can be seen standing in queue flaunting his new buzz cut.

For the unversed, In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

Meanwhile, BTS, known for songs "Blood Sweat Tears", "DNA", "Idol", and the Grammy-nominated English tracks "Dynamite", "Butter" and most recently "My Universe" featuring British rock band Coldplay, had announced their hiatus in June. They hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

