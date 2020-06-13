Amitabh Bachchan's five slice-of-life films that will drive away your lockdown blues

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN With theatres and multiplexes shut, here is the chance to catch his movies on OTT platforms.

Be it as a Don, an honest cop, a teacher to a blind girl or a doctor treating a patient with a terminal illness, Amitabh Bachchan is an actor par excellence. Starring in more than 250 movies playing multiple characters, Big B, with his dynamism and baritone voice has charmed the entire world for more than five decades. 77 and still going strong, the Shahenshah of Bollywood is acting in films that see audiences throng to theatres in large numbers. Awards and acclaim would do little justice to his legacy of work that has seen him become one of the most celebrated and respected actors in the industry. Be it any role, audiences can always rest assured that they’ll sure be feeling good while watching his movie and long after it.

With theatres and multiplexes shut, here is the chance to catch his movies on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of 5 feel-good movies of Amitabh Bachchan, one from each decade, that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Amar Akbar Anthony – Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Sony Liv

Amar Akbar Anthony was a multi starrer film where Amitabh Bachchan played one of his most iconic roles to date. The world still remembers him by this role of Anthony Gonsalves, the middle–born child out of the three who was separated at a young age. Directed by Manmohan Desai, who was a master of the masala film genre, the film saw Big B deliver a performance to remember. Who can forget the iconic ‘My Name is Anthony Gonsalves’ song that made everyone fall in love with Easter. Or the very scene after the song where he poses drunk in front of a mirror. It’s a film that you can watch with the family at any time and the goofy, but pure at heart, Mr. Gonsalves is one of the main reasons why.

Satte Pe Satta – Amazon Prime, Netflix and Sony Liv

Satte Pe Satta was released back in the time when audiences simply couldn’t get enough of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. This movie remains a cult classic to date and there are even talks of its remake. Playing the eldest amongst 7 brothers, the movie was an absolute laugh riot from the start to the very end. And that’s not all, we got to see not one but two Amitabh’s in this cult classic. We had the lovable Ravi who wooed his Dream Girl with a watermelon and Babu, a villain hell-bent on revenge on the other hand. A movie that had everything, a memorable performance by the lead pair, a heavy dose of comedy, songs that are heard even today, Satte Pe Satta is a light-hearted watch that will lift your spirits.



Ajooba – Zee5

This fantasy adventure starring Amitabh Bachchan was directed by veteran actor Shashi Kapoor and loosely based on Arabian mythology. If fans of Big B wanted to see their favourite hero ride a horse, wear a mask like a caped crusader, the icon delivered a performance to remember. While many would have struggled to pull off the costume and demeanour of the character, Amitabh Bachchan showed that no role is too tough for him. It’s entertainment at its very best as you see our superhero return as the prodigal son to avenge his parents



Bunty Aur Babli – Amazon Prime Video

Bunty Aur Babli marked the very first movie where Big B shared screen space with son Abhishek. Bachchan Junior and Rani Mukerji play con artists, Bunty and Babli, while Bachchan Senior played the role of officer JCP Dashrath, whose focus is to catch them and put them behind bars. Sounds fun doesn’t it? It was fun to see Amitabh play the role of a cop, albeit with a twist, as he tries his level best to bring the duo to justice. And if that wasn’t enough, seeing him shake a leg with Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the iconic Kajra Re garnered whistles aplenty. Leaving a smile on your face, it’s the end of the movie where you see Amitabh having a change of heart for the lead pair that makes you fall in love with him all over again.



Gulabo Sitabo – Amazon Prime Video

Let's talk about the most talked-about movie of 2020, shall we. Shoojit Sircar created headlines when he announced that the movie would be directly released on a streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, due to the ongoing COVID – 19 crises. And if that wasn’t enough, seeing Amitabh Bachchan’s look in the film was all we needed to hit the play button. With that hair and long beard, Mirza Sheikh is one that fills us with intrigue. In what seems to be a cat and mouse tale between him and Ayushmann Khurrana, this movie between landlord and tenant seems to the perfect dose of laughter that we needed this lockdown.

With many more on this list, these are our five personal favourites that we don’t mind watching again and again. It’s Big B after all!!!

