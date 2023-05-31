Top 10 BTS songs to play on loop | Butter to Blood Sweat & Tears

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS has been winning hearts since 2013 with its top-notch music albums.

How much BTS craze is too much BTS craze? Even people who don’t listen to K-pop can name a few BTS songs, irrespective of the language. The band comprising seven members including RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has been winning hearts since 2013 with its top-notch music albums and singles. From Butter and Dynamite to Blood Sweat and Tears, BTS has shown every time that the perfect combination of mind-blowing choreography, soulful lyrics, and of course, OTT fashion trends is enough to drive the BTS A.R.M.Y go gaga over them.

BTS has come a long way since releasing its debut album -2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. In the past 7 years, the K-Pop band won numerous awards, swept the charts, and took the world by storm with their hit albums.

Here are the top 10 BTS songs which can be heard on loop:

1. Butter:

Butter is a surprise for those who pay remote attention to pop music. The music got off to an explosive start by collecting 99.37 million Spotify streams in its seven days. It cruised past the 100 million mark on its eighth day lifting its total to 110.481 million. It became the fastest song to hit 100 million streams in Spotify history and the biggest first-week total ever.

2. Blood, Sweat, and Tears:

Blood, Sweat, and Tears is just another example of the group’s stunning artistry. The song was released as the lead single from the band’s album Wins, which won the Mnet Asian Music Awards for Best Dance Performance, as well as the Soompi Award for the Song of the Year in 2016. It is a tropical house song that gives a new meaning to love. It shows one’s willingness to throw everything on the line for love, even if it means committing a sin.

3. Fake Love:

BTS is unbeatable when it comes to bops, without a doubt. Their song Fake Love proves it very well. The track, which is a single from their album Love Yourself: Tear, was released in May 2018. It has garnered several awards till now. It is a hip-hop, electropop song which relies on rock instrumentals. The song focuses on the message that if you’re not true to yourself, your love won’t last forever. Fake Love was also listed among the top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot Chart in 2018.

4. Spring Day:

Spring Day dominated Billboard and Melon’s charts for a significant time after it was released in February 2017. The track in which BTS introduced a whole new level of aesthetics, is about being far away from your loved ones but hoping that things will eventually get better. Spring Day won the Best Song of the Year award at the 2017 Melon Music Awards and the Best Music Video at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

5. DNA

If there's someone who knows how to play with vibrant colors in a visually pleasing way, it's BTS. The K-pop band's DNA is all about love. The track was listed on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017. It even won the Melon Music Award for Best Music Video in 2017. The group's brilliant discography and amazing use of GFX in DNA will totally blow your mind.

6. Fire

In Fire, the band members delivered some of their most impressive rap to date. Fire serves as the title track of BTS' album The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever. Fire is one of BTS' top 5 music videos to reach over 400 million views on YouTube. The K-pop band's stellar choreography in the track fetched the group the Soompi Award for Best Choreography in 2016. BTS topped the Billboard World Digital Songs chart in 2016 with the single.

7. MIC Drop

There's nothing ordinary about MIC Drop. It is BTS' magnum opus. BTS first released MIC Drop as part of their EP - Love Yourself: Her. The band then released a remix version of the song by Steve Aoki. The new version was released as a single for American radio and it just took the world by storm. The song peaked at No 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2017. MIC Drop (remix) even remained on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart for 100 weeks.

8. Boy With Luv

Boy With Luv is BTS' record-breaking track featuring American singer Halsey. The track, which is the lead song from the band's album Map Of the Soul: Persona, broke three YouTube records when released - the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, by a K-pop group. At the time of its release, it also became the fastest video to hit 100 million views on YouTube. Boy With Luv bagged several awards. The catchy upbeat track is the upgraded version of BTS' 2014 song Boy In Luv. It's about a boy and his journey towards self-discovery and self-love.

9. On

Another one of BTS' songs to secure a position in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart is On, which also topped the Billboard's Digital Sales chart this year. The song, released in February, won the MTV Video Music Award for the Best K-Pop, as well as Best Pop. A separate version of the song from the album Map Of The Soul: 7 also featured Australian singer Sia, who is known for her hit tracks like Cheap Thrills, Chandelier, and Alive.On is about BTS' seven-year-long journey together.

10. Idol

With every new song, BTS breaks a YouTube record. With Idol, BTS earned the record of most viewed music video online in 24 hours with 45 million views. The track, released in August 2018, also won the People's Choice Award for Best Music Video, Mnet Asian Music Award for Favourite Music Video, and Genie Music Award for Best Music Video. It is from BTS' album Love Yourself: Answer. Idol shares the message of loving yourself and accepting your flaws.

