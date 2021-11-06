Tip Tip: Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar raise temperature in Sooryavanshi's recreated version of iconic song

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/T-SERIES Tip Tip song: Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar raise temperature in Sooryavanshi's version of iconic song

While Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film Sooryavanshi is soaring high on the box office, the makers dropped a new song from the film on Saturday (November 6). The new version of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon-starrer iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' has undoubtedly grabbed all the eyeballs, thanks to Katrina Kaif. From flaunting her curves in a shimmery silver sequin saree to wooing Akshay in the rain, Katrina's sexy avatar has left fans surprised.

Soon after Katrina shared it on her Instagram, she was bombarded with praise from fans and friends from the industry. Actress Taapsee Pannu wrote, "What a wow!." "Katrina is looking so hot. Can't take my eyes off her," a netizen wrote. "Katrina's choreographer should be appreciated highly. What a masterpiece she gave us," another one commented.

Take a look:

Raveena had set the benchmark really high with her moves in the original. Fans are happy that Katrina has done a fair job in recreating the iconic song. "Raveena is legendary. But Katrina is no less in terms of maintaining the class of the original. Hats off to both our actresses. And Akshay Kumar is still the same. Tons of love guys," a social media user said.

The original song was crooned by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan for the 1994 film 'Mohra'. Thankfully, the makers of 'Sooryavanshi' kept the same singers for the recreation. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Sooryavanshi', which features Akshay and Katrina in the lead roles, was released a day ago.

According to the latest box office reports, Sooryavanshi is on its way to becoming Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film. The early estimates suggest that the film could earn between Rs 25- Rs 30 crore on day one.

