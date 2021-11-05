Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sooryavanshi celebs Review: Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor & others laud Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar's film

After a long wait, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer, ‘Sooryavanshi’ finally released in the theatres today (November 5). The film ahs been well received by both the audience and critics alike. The Rohit Shetty directorial cop drama not just impressed the fans but also the Bollywood celebrities who took to social media and showered love on the film. Actors Arjun Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana and others reviewed the film. Arjun Kapoor stook to Instagram and shared a video of himself inside a theatre, with Sooryavanshi flashing in huge letters in the backgreound on the big screen. He captioned his post, "Aa gayi hai Police aur Khul gaye hai cinema ke darwaaze! So glad to watch Sooryavanshi on the big screen after such a long wait! It’s indeed a Happy Diwali for all cinema lovers!!!"

Sharing his excitement Suniel Shetty tweeted, "My popcorns popping, my cola is fizzing & my samosa is stuffed. It’s a hap hap happy #Samvat2078 & Im ready to break all diet rules at the movies. My love - the big screen. #Sooryavanshi at the cinemas. The magic’s back. Run to it. Best to @akshaykumar #RohitShetty @DharmaMovies."

Madhur Bhandarkar shared his picture from outside a cinema and said, "Revisiting my childhood theatre Gaiety after 18 months to watch Hindi film #Sooryavanshi. Good to see Cinegoers in large numbers are #backtotheatres."

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram stories and shared, "It's a milestone moment in Indian cinema today. I wish team Sooryavanshi- @itsrohitshetty sir, @akshaykumar sir, @ajaydevgn sir, @ranveersingh, @KatrinsKaif and everyone associated with this film all the success. It's time for us to go back to the cinemas because honestly, there is no place like the movie theatre. What a way to start the proceedings with Sooryavanshi- it is a true blue Hindi entertainer that we all want to see on the big screen!"

Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram and showered his love on Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and team.

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay Devgn along with Ranveer Singh will have cameo appearances.

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.