Image Source : INSTA/JACQUELINE Paani Paani: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in teaser of new song with Badshah

The teaser of Badshah and Astha Gill's new song "Paani Paani", featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, has been unveiled. The song is set to launch on June 9. Jacqueline shared the poster of the upcoming song on Instagram and captioned it: "Setting (fire emoji) this Summer." The song has been written, composed, and sung by Badshah along with Aastha, and features Jacqueline in the video, which has been shot in the exotic Jaisalmer. This is the second time Badshah and Jacqueline will be collaborating. The two were last seen grooving on the track "Genda Phool" last year.

Jacqueline also shared a glimpse of the teaser and wrote, "2 days to go!"

Previously, a lot of posters were shared by the singer-actor duo on Instagram. Jacqueline while sharing one of them wrote, "It’s your boy Badshaaah!! Coming soon!!!" While Badshah wrote, "I wish you knew what's coming. @jacquelinef143 @aasthagill @saregama_official @badboyshah @adityadevmusic THE BIGGEST FUCKING ANTHEM. No jokes. No cap."

The song will be out soon on Saregama. This is Jacqueline's second collaboration with Badshah, while this song will be Badshah's and Gill's fourth song together after 'DJ Wale Babu', 'Buzz' and 'Heartless'.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jacqueline recently entertained the viewers with her dancing skills as she made a special appearance in the song 'Dil De Diya' from Salman Khan's movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She also has films like 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhoot Police', 'Attack', 'Cirkus', and 'Ram Setu' in the pipeline.

Watch the teaser here: