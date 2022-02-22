Newlywed Afsana Khan's first song 'Zindagi' ft. Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary teaser out | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AFSANA KHAN, PRINCE NARULA Afsana Khan new song Zindagi with Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary

After a grand wedding with his longtime boyfriend Saajz, singer Afasan Khan is all set with her new song titled Zindagi. Picturised on popular couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary the teaser of the song was released on Tuesday (February 22). The romantic number has been composed by Shobi Sarwan, with Afsana Khan has gone behind the mic. Yuvika took to her Instagram and shared the teaser video, writing, "I promise u guys u gona love this song or hume."

The lyrics for the song have been penned by Veen Ranjha and the music by KP Music. Director Preet Singh Bhullar has directed the video.

Commenting on the teaser launch of the song, Yuvika, who was a part of 'Bigg Boss 9', shared, "I loved the song as soon as I heard it. Afsana has sung it beautifully. The audience loves the pairing of Prince and me and it's fun to shoot as well. The lyrics touch your heart in the song Zindagi and I love how they have presented the entire song."

She lauds her team for putting up good work, "The crew has worked extremely hard on this and they have given a lot of attention to the details in the song. I am happy to be entertaining the audience and that's what you strive for."

Reacting to the audience's anticipation with regard to the song's teaser, she said, "Music is like medicine for a lot of us and it just hits us right. The teaser is out today and I hope the audience likes it. The poster is receiving a lot of love too and that gives a lot of confidence to me for the teaser as well."

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 15 fame and popular singer Afsana Khan tied the knot with singer Saajz in Chandigarh on Saturday (February 19). Several celebrates including Rakhi Sawant, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Yuvika Chaudhary, Donal Bisht, Akshara attended the wedding festivities.

-with IANS inputs