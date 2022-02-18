Inside Afsana Khan- Saajz haldi ceremony: Rakhi Sawant, Donal Bisht attend pre-wedding festivities | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AFSANA KHAN Afsana Khan, Saajz Haldi ceremony pics

Bigg Boss 15 fame and popular singer Afsana Khan is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Saajz. The pre-wedding functions have already kickstarted with the Haldi ceremony. On Friday (February 18), Afsana took to Instagram and shared several posts from her special day. Indeed, the pictures screamed happiness and the couple looked like a match made in heaven. Sharing an adorable picture with Saajz, Afasana simple wrote, "#afsaajz ki haldi."

The couple chose to wear matching outfits for the function. On one hand, Afsana looked like a breath of fresh air in a mustard lehenga, choli. On the other, Saajz complimented her in a similar colour Kurta pyjama.

One of the pictures that caught everyone's attention was the one in which Saajz can be seen twirling Afsana.

Afaanas's friends from Bigg Boss, Akshara Singh and Donal Bisht also attended the pre-wedding festivity. While Akshara wore a bright yellow lehenga, Donal wore a pink suit. The celebs posed with the bride and groom.

Donal took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself from the function.

Rakhi Sawant was also one of the guests at Afsana's celebrations.