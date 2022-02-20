Bigg Boss 15 fame Afsana Khan ties the knot with Saajz; looks ethereal in pink. See FIRST pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AFSANA KHAN Afsana Khan ties the knot with Saajz

Bigg Boss 15 fame and popular singer Afsana Khan tied the knot with singer Saajz in Chandigarh on Saturday (February 19). Several celebrates including Rakhi Sawant, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Yuvika Chaudhary, Donal Bisht, Akshara attended their celebrations. Afsana looked pretty in a pink lehenga for her wedding. Later, she had a quick change of wedding dress, for the Jaimala she opted for a silk orange lehenga with golden embroidery. To complete her bridal look, the singer opted for a nath, maang tikka and ethereal red chooda.

Taking to her Instagram, Afsana Khan shared two sets of pictures from the wedding. In one of the pictures, Saajz is seen planting a kiss on her cheek and in one, on her forehead. Indeed, the pictures screamed happiness and the couple looked like a match made in heaven. Sharing them Afsana wrote, "our happily ever after begins now. #afsaajz." Take a look

Several photos and videos of Afsana walking the aisle in pink, with her girl gang under a sheet of flowers also surfaced on social media. The videos show her singing and dancing on the stage with the guests. Take a look

Afsana Khan's pre-wedding functions kickstarted with the Haldi and chooda ceremony. On Friday (February 18), Afsana took to Instagram and shared several posts from her special day. Sharing the adorable pics with Saajz, Afsana simple wrote, "#afsaajz ki haldi." The couple chose to wear matching outfits for the function. While Afsana looked like a breath of fresh air in a mustard lehenga-choli, Saajz complimented her in a similar colour Kurta pyjama.