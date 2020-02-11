Image Source : YOUTUBE Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's sizzling chemistry on Goa Beach song is unmissable, watch video

Bollywood singing queen Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's much-awaited song titled Goa Beach. Over the past few days, rumours of Neha Kakkar's marriage with Aditya Narayan have been flying high and, amid all such hullabaloo, Goa Beach song has been released and fans, can't seem to get enough of their sizzling chemistry. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar.

Taking to Twitter, Tony Kakkar shared the Goa Beach song video.

Watch Goa Beach song featuring Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan here:

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have been in headlines after a promo of Indian Idol 11 showed that judge Neha and host Aditya have something big to announce on February 14. It was said that the two will be tying the knot on Valentine's Day. Meanwhile, Aditya and Neha's paring is loved by their fans. Aditya is often seen flirting with Neha on the show, which has now been rumoured to be their off-screen chemistry too.

Last month, Aditya's father Udit Narayan had reacted to the marriage rumours. Talking to Navbharat Times, Narayan had said, "Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs."

However, recently Udit Narayan told Bollywood Hungama that he would be only too happy if the wedding rumours turned out to be true but that he knows as little as anyone else; he also offered a theory on why these rumours began in the first place - to help the ratings of Indian Idol 11.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Udit Narayan said, "I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol, where she's a judge and my son is the anchor." He gave no indication of where or whom the rumours might have originated from.

Aditya has said nothing, claims his father. "Aditya is our only son. We're waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us," said Udit Narayan.

