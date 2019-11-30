Munna Badnaam Hua Song Launch LIVE Updates: Stage is set for Salman Khan ‘most badass song’, watch teaser

View this post on Instagram

The stage is all set. Are you ready for this year's biggest and the most badass song? #MunnaBadnaamHua (Link In Bio) @beingsalmankhan @arbaazkhanofficial @aslisona @saieemmanjrekar @prabhudevaofficial @kichchasudeepa @nikhildwivedi25 @warinahussain @thesajidwajid @badboyshah @imkamaalkhan @mamtamuzik @danishsabri12 @vaibhavi.merchant @saffron_bm @tseries.official @setwetstyling