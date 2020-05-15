Kaskade becomes first DJ to perform on Grand Canyon Skywalk, fans in awe of breathtaking view

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB FROM @CHUCKHOLLIDAY TWITTER Kaskade becomes first DJ to performs on Grand Canyon Skywalk, fans in awe of breathtaking view

Ryan Gary Raddon, better known by his stage name Kaskade, has created history by becoming the first ever DJ to perfoem on the Grand Canyon Skywalk. Kaskade performed a live-streamed set while standing on the famous glass bridge some 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, taking social distancing to new heights. Videos of his performance have now taken the music enthusiast by storm as they can't enough of the breathtaking view.

Rewatching @kaskade at the Grand Canyon along side my friend edible is really an experience. #afuckenking — Adilene (@aadilenexoxo) May 15, 2020

He’s never going to live this down, especially with having arguably the song of the year currently all over the place right now. https://t.co/hOtPxfLT9v — Chuck Holliday (@ChuckHolliday) May 15, 2020

The Sky Walk is a 10-foot wide, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that extends 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon. It looks down and allows views right through the glass platform 4,000 feet to the floor of the Canyon below. The Skywalk is strong enough to hold seventy fully loaded 747 passenger jets, according to its official website.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage