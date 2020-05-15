Kaskade becomes first DJ to perform on Grand Canyon Skywalk, fans in awe of breathtaking view

Friday, May 15, 2020
     
Ryan Gary Raddon, better known by his stage name Kaskade, has created history by becoming the first ever DJ to perfoem on the Grand Canyon Skywalk in Arizona.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2020 11:48 IST
Ryan Gary Raddon, better known by his stage name Kaskade, has created history by becoming the first ever DJ to perfoem on the Grand Canyon Skywalk. Kaskade performed a live-streamed set while standing on the famous glass bridge some 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, taking social distancing to new heights. Videos of his performance have now taken the music enthusiast by storm as they can't enough of the breathtaking view.

The Sky Walk is a 10-foot wide, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that extends 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon. It looks down and allows views right through the glass platform 4,000 feet to the floor of the Canyon below. The Skywalk is strong enough to hold seventy fully loaded 747 passenger jets, according to its official website.

