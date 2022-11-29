Jhope gears up for MAMA 2022 performance; BTS wins Icon Of The Year Award | Full Winners List

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BTSITALIA_TWT2 Jhope's first photos from Osaka go viral

BTS Jhope is ready to take over the stage yet again with her powerful performance at the MAMA 2022 (Mnet Asian Music Awards) in Japan's Osaka. The rapper landed in the city a couple of days ago and his pictures have been going viral since then. Hobi is all set to perform on the stage on December 30 and mark his first solo performance at the awards. Ahead of that, Jhope's photos wearing a dapper ensemble have won the ARMY.

BTS Jhope has been sharing his photos on Instagram from Osaka. On Tuesday, more glimpses of the rapper went viral. In the pictures, the BTS member was seen oozing swag in a pink tshirt with a black and white jacket. He further paired it with a Louis Vuitton cap and looked dapper. Jhope's smile was enough to bring charm to the outfit.

Check out the photos here-

Earlier Jhope also shared about his whereabouts in Osaka on Instagram. From what he is wearing to what he is eating, the rapper gave a sneak peek into it all. He captioned the post, "OSAKA NIGHT."

In some of the pictures, Jhope can be seen flaunting his style in a red jacket. There is no denying that Jhope takes fashion very seriously and there is hardly any time when he fails to impress with his sartorial choices.

Meanwhile, the first day of MAMA 2022 concluded with BTS winning the Yogibo Worldwide Icon Of the Year award for the fifth year in a row. On the other hand, Worldwide Fans’ Choice Awards went to BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT DREAM, PSY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TREASURE and TXT.

Check out the winners list here-

Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Worldwide Fans’ Choice (Bonsang): BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT DREAM, PSY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TREASURE, TXT

Favorite New Artist: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, Kep1er

Yogibo Chill Artist: Stray Kids

Favorite Asian Artist: JO1

On the second day of MAMA 2022, artists like Hyolyn, Zico, Lim Young Woong, and (G)I-DLE will be taking the stage. BTS members J-Hope, Tiger JK, and Jaurim are set to perform.

