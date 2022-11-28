Jungkook's unseen videos from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 go viral; BTS golden maknae oozes swag

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jungkook's unseen videos from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 go viral

Jungkook, BTS Golden maknae, has been making waves on the internet with his explosive performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony. The South Korean singer performed the song 'Dreamers' with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi at the Al Bayt Stadium, leaving the audience cheering aloud for him. As dynamic as his dance moves and voice were, the song has been breaking records since then. It is now the most-used FIFA World Cup song audio on Instagram, surpassing 'Waka Waka' by Shakira. BTS ARMY is still drooling over Jungkook's sassy moves on the stage.

Amid this, the FIFA World Cup Twitter handle shared the unseen video of Jungkook from the Dreamers' performance. The video begins with JK and Fahad walking to the stage after giving each other a hug. It further shows the Kpop idol's high-powered performance at the ceremony. Check out the video here-

Another video from the ceremony highlights a special moment between Jungkook and Fahad as they hug each other after the performance. The calmness on their faces shows that they are also proud of their act. In another video, BTS member JK can be seen proudly walking down the stage after his act and waving out to the fans.

On the other hand, a video from before the performance is also going viral in which Jungkook can be seen thinking and rehearsing his dance moves as he makes his way to the stage.

Check out the videos here-

Soon after the FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening ceremony, the official music video of Dreamers featuring Jungkook and Fahad was released. In the video, JK can be seen dancing on the skyscrapers and grooving in the streets of Qatar. A whale shark can also be seen in the music video, which holds great relevance to Qatar as well as to the BTS fandom.

Watch the official video here-

On a related note, BTS fans in India recently shared a video of Jungkook dancing to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's song Kesariya from Brahmastra. However, there was a twist. Fans edited JK's scenes from the Dreamers video and synced them with Kesariya song so that it looked like the singer is dancing to the popular Bollywood song.

Sharing the video, the caption read, "I know there’s no sync but the vibe matched so much with the song."

As soon as the video went viral, the BTS army flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user even asked if Jungkook is ready for his Bollywood debut.

DON'T MISS

BTS' Luxury Cars: Know which cars Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, Kim Taehyung and Jhope own

BTS Jungkook's best moments from Qatar fans can't have enough of

BTS V goes shirtless for RUN BTS challenge; Jungkook shares cute video

Latest Entertainment News