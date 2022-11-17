BTS V aka Kim Taehyung goes shirtless for RUN BTS challenge; Jungkook shares cute video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS V and Jungkook's RUN BTS challenge

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook never fail to leave ARMY with starry eyes. Lately, the duo has been very active on social media. While V has been interacting with the fans and playing video games with them, Jungkook has been treating them with his photos from Qatar. Other than this, the duo also participated in the 'Run BTS' challenge taking over social media. BTS performed the popular song during their Busan Concert and now, fans have been copying the dance moves and sharing videos online.

BTS V and Jungkook also joined the 'RUN BTS' challenge in their own unique way. On Wednesday, Kim Taehyung shared an Instagram story in which he was shirtless. The video instantly went viral. Fans loved V's version of the challenge and requested him to share more such videos. One Twitter user said, "If you think I'm over shirtless Kim Taehyung, you are absolutely wrong."

Another tweeted, "This is too much to handle, his is shirtless" Check out the video here-

On the other hand, the Golden maknae of the biggest Kpop boy band BTS, Jungkook is currently in Qatar to be a part of the FIFA World Cup schedule. He will perform at the mega event that begins on November 20 and will also contribute in the official soundtrack. JK also took to his Instagram stories and shared a dance routine on the song 'Run BTS'. He gave a twist to the challenge by doing it in slow motion.

There is no denying that Jungkook's smooth dance moves left netizens more in love with him. One user said, "Wow! Jungkook is starting a Run BTS dance trend of his own! Now people on tiktok are doing the #RunBTSchallenge but the way Jungkook did it on IG"

Meanwhile, BTS V and Jungkook were recently spotted together with actor Choi Woo Shik and his brother. They went out for drinks and bowling to Smashing Bowl in Korea, a luxury bowling alley open 24/7 and offers food by talented chefs. It is a private bowling alley for celebrities to enjoy a night out. Soon after they were spotted, their photos went viral on the internet-

Check out the photos here-

On a related note, all the BTS members are getting ready to enlist in the South Korean military after completing their professional commitments. Starting with Jin, the members will begin the process and leave for the service. They will come together as a band in 2025.

DON'T MISS

BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon announces solo album 'Indigo': To release in December | DETAILS

BTS' Jungkook’s hat attempted to be sold for $7100 by former Ministry of Foreign Affairs employee

Latest Entertainment News