BTS V and Jungkook enjoy night-out with actor Choi Woo Shik. Photos go viral

BTS V and Jungkook have been ruling the trends on Monday after they were spotted enjoying a night out with Kdrama 'Our Beloved Summer' actor Choi Woo Shik. The trio's photos from the get-together have been going viral on the internet with BTS ARMY admiring the coming together of BTS and 'Wooga Squad.' All Kpop fans already know that Kim Taehyung aka BTS V is a part of the Wooga Squad along with other members Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy. While V is the maknae of the friend group, BTS maknae JK joined him and Choi Woo Shik toi have a blast together.

Choi Woo Shik’s brother took to social media to share a photo of Woo Shik, BTS V, and Jungkook as they got together for drinks and bowling. The group had a luxurious experience as they went to Smashing Bowl in Korea, a luxury bowling alley open 24/7 and offers food by talented chefs. It is a private bowling alley for celebrities to enjoy a night out.

Before breaking the internet with their night-out photos, BTS V had come LIVE for 6 minutes and talked to the fans. He revealed that he had a nap and talked to Jungkook before coming LIVE. He also spoke French which left netizens swooning.

Soon after Kim Taehyung ended the LIVE, fans asked him to stay longer and V promised to do an hour-long live the next day.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is set to perform at FIFA World 2022's mega event that begins on November 20. He will also contribute in the official soundtrack. "BTS 'Jungkook' will participate in the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup official soundtrack and World Cup opening ceremony performance. Please look forward to it! Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!" the tweet by Big Hit in Korean reads.

On a related note, all the BTS members are getting ready to enlist in the South Korean military after completing their professional commitments. Starting with Jin, the members will begin the process and leave for the service. They will come together as a band in 2025.

