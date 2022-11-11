BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon announces solo album 'Indigo': To release in December | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JK.PURPLEYOU BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon announces solo album 'Indigo'

BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon finally announced his solo album on Thursday. The leader of the biggest Kpop band BTS, RM left the fans excited when he hinted that his solo project will release sooner rather than later. Now, he has unveiled the first teaser of the album named 'Indigo' and treated ARMY with a release date. RM is the third BTS member to release his solo album after Jhope and Jin. The other members-- Jimin, Jungkook, Kim Taehyung aka V and Suga are expected to follow suit next year.

On Thursday, BTS RM took to Instagram and Weverse to announce his solo album 'Indigo'. He did it even before an official statement from BigHit Entertainment. Sharing a 'mood cut' on Instagram, he wrote, "'Indigo' RM 1st Solo Album, 12/2." The rapper revealed that the album will release on December 2 at 2 p.m. KST (10:30 am IST).

It is being said that the album "recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary"

Announcing the album on HYBE's social media platform, RM wrote, "Hello. Finally. Because of you, my first album is coming out. I prepared hard for four years. It’s very different from my previous work and there are a lot of fun friends included. Please support us until December 2." (As translated by fans)

BigHit also released a statement saying, "RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two mixtapes. Through ‘Indigo’, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists."

Image Source : TWITTERBTS RM's solo album 'Indigo' announcement

While 'Indigo' marks RM's first solo album, he has earlier released two mixtapes. 2015’s ‘RM’ and 2018’s ‘mono’. During the LIVE on Weverse, the rapper said, "If Mono album was the 25 years old me, this will be about me as a 29-year-old."

Kim Namjoon also revealed that he worked on the album diligently for four years from 2019 to 2022. The album will also feature collaborations with various artists and fans are excited to see who will be joining RM. While it is already confirmed that he is collaborating with Pharrell, it is also reported that RM has collaborated with the rock group Cherry Filter.

Meanwhile, BTS, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They announced their 'hiatus' in June this year. Soon they will begin enlisting in the military after releasing their solo projects.

DON'T MISS

BTS' Luxury Cars: Know which cars Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, Kim Taehyung and Jhope own

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung listens to 'Cigarettes After Sex' song; suggest Autumn playlist

BTS In The Soop to Bon Voyage, watch these on OTT as members enlist in military

Latest Entertainment News