BTS V aka Kim Taehyung listens to 'Cigarettes After Sex' song; suggest Autumn playlist

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THV BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is very active on social media. Every now and then, the singer of the biggest Kpop boy band BTS interacts with the ARMY and replies to their messages online. On Monday, BTS V took to Weverse to drop some answers when fans requested him to be more active on Instagram as well. Looks like Kim Taehyung heard them and flooded his Instagram stories with various recommendations of songs and updates about his latest activities.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung revealed that he is listening to the song 'Sweet' by the American band, Cigarettes After Sex these days. He also shared some pictures of what appears to be from a gold field. He also wrote in Korean, "ARMY, before autumn passes, I've come with a song recommendation." The singer shares more photos in subsequent stories.

Check out-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THVBTS V aka Kim Taehyung Instagram stories

The BTS returned to the stage in Busan last month when they performed at the concert. It was the first time when the band danced to their popular song 'Run BTS' and left the ARMY amazed. Later, Kim Taehyung took to his Instagram stories to surprise fans with some unseen rehearsal videos of the same. The 'Winter Bear' singer shared two videos of all the members including RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jhope and Jungkook practising 'Run Bulletproof.'

The song is part of BTS' latest album 'Proof', 'Run BTS'. Check out the video here-

Meanwhile, BTS, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They announced their 'hiatus' in June this year. Soon they will begin enlisting in the military after releasing their solo projects. While Jin and Jhope have already released their work, next in line is RM who will be unveiling a solo album by November end. Jimin, Jungkook and V will follow the lead by releasing their solo projects next year.

