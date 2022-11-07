BTS' Jungkook’s hat attempted to be sold for $7100 by former Ministry of Foreign Affairs employee

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS' Jungkook’s hat attempted to be sold for $7100

BTS Jungkook is one of the most popular Kpop singers and is known for his stellar moves on the stage. Fans are not just curious about his upcoming solo projects but everything the Kpop idol does attracts many eyeballs. From what he wears to what he uses, everything is precious according to the ARMY. In a shocking incident on October 17, a former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attempted to sell BTS Jungkook's hat online. On November 7, he admitted to the charges and the police confirmed the same.

The ex-Ministry of Foreign Affairs employee attempted to sell Jungkook's hat for 10 million won (approximately $7100). Reportedly, he shared a picture of the hat on the online flea market Bungae Jangteo to sell it and claimed that the singer had forgotten the hat in the waiting area when the Kpop band visited the Passport Division to make their passports. He further said that they acquired the ownership of the hat since no one came to claim it for six months after it was reported as lost property.

The Seocho Police Station in Seoul revealed that it completed the investigation on the former Ministry of Foreign Affairs employee and that there was no record of Jungkook's hat being reported as a lost item. According to the Korean media, the police said, "We charged A with embezzlement of lost articles. We have concluded investigations and A has admitted to the allegations. We are further looking into the legal basis if we should charge him with occupational embezzlement instead."

Soon after he shared the hat's photos online, things became controversial and the person deleted the post. He also turned himself in to the police in the Yongin City of Gyeonggi Province.

BTS' management company HYBE Entertainment also confirmed that the BTS member Jungkook lost his hat in the waiting room of the passport department at the foreign affairs ministry.

The person who attempted to sell Jungkook's hat was initially booked for misappropriation of lost property. The police are now mulling which charges to seek. Whether the hat will be returned to the singer is still not decided.

DON'T MISS

BTS' Luxury Cars: Know which cars Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, Kim Taehyung and Jhope own

BTS military service: How Jin, RM, Suga, Jhope, Jungkook, Jimin and V preparing for solo projects

BTS In The Soop to Bon Voyage, watch these on OTT as members enlist in military

Latest Entertainment News