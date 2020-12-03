Image Source : YOUTUBE/TSERIES Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal weave magic in retro looks in Dil Tera song

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani is all set to entertain the audience. The makers unveiled the second song from the film titled Dil Tera which has a retro vibe. The song starts with the leading duo sitting in front of the television and soon start to imagine themselves in it. The song shows Kiara and Aditya donning various retro looks with appear enticing on the screen.

Sharing the song, Kiara Advani wrote, "The celebration begins as #DilTera from #IndooKiJawani brings back Retro Music to life! Song out now! Tune in now" On the other hand, Aditya tweeted, "Put on your party shoes, because #DilTera from #IndooKiJawani is here to make you groove, the retro style!."

Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications. The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

Earlier, Advani had introduced her character of Indoo Gupta from her upcoming film and dropped a teaser of the film featuring herself. The actor took to Instagram to share the short clip where she is seen decked up in a red coloured salwar kameez. In the video, Advani is seen telling everyone about the "exciting" thing that she did by fixing a date for herself by swiping right an online dating application.

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

