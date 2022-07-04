Monday, July 04, 2022
     
  5. Ek Villain Returns' song Galliyan Returns out: John, Disha, Arjun and Tara's dark version impresses fans

Ek Villain Returns: Galliyan Returns is a dark reprised version of the earlier track 'Galliyan' which showcased the romantic story of the lead cast Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

Reported By : Agency Edited By : Prerna Yadav | New Delhi
Updated on: July 04, 2022 20:20 IST
Galliyan Returns song
Image Source : YOUTUBE/ TSERIES

Galliyan Returns song

Ek Villain Returns' first song titled, Galliyan Returns was unveiled on Monday. It reminds of the original track Galliyan from Ek Villain. The video of the song assembles the star cast and showcases the intense romance and hard-hitting action sequences of John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. At the end of the song, the 'Radhe' actor can be seen giving an intense and villainous look while hugging John.

Galliyan Returns is a dark reprised version of the earlier track 'Galliyan' which showcased the romantic story of the lead cast Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The song has been sung and composed by Ankit Tiwari and is written by lyricist Manoj Muntashir. This is the first time in the history of Bollywood, that the makers of the song including director Mohit Suri, singer-composer Ankit Tiwari and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, have reunited to recreate the song.

Watch the full song below:

Netizens reactions 

Soon after the song was out, fans poured their reactions on social media about the dark reprised version of a romantic track. "The best song i have heard this year is #GalliyanReturns. Its lyrics is so beautiful " a user commented. Another user wrote, "What a great song playing it on loop and enjoying as well #GalliyanReturns".

The song can be heard on the T-Series YouTube Channel. Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Ek Villain Returns' was unveiled recently and gathered positive responses from the netizens. The film marks the first collaboration of actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms and is slated to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

-ANI

