Doob Gaye teaser out: Urvashi Rautela, Guru Randhawa's love story sure to strike a chord in your heart

Urvashi Rautel and Guru Randhawa are masters of their own respective professions and now they have come together with a very interesting music video “Doob Gaye” which will show us an intense love story. Urvashi Rautela is the queen of Bollywood when it comes to acting, be it a film or a music video the actress just does magic with everything. The gorgeous Urvashi Rautela has delivered wonderful performances in films like “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Pagalpanti”, “Sanam Re”, “Singh Saab the Great”, “Mr. Airavata”, and many others.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is going to be seen with Randeep Hooda in the Jio Studios web series “Inspector Avinash”. Talking about the actress’ Tamil debut Urvashi Rautela will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian in an upcoming big-budget sci-fi Tamil film.

Urvashi Rautela will also be doing a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and a Hindi remake of ” Thirutu Payale 2”. The most exciting project for the actress is “Versace” an international music collaboration album with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.