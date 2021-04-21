BTS treats K-pop fans to 'Map of the Soul ON:E' concert's new concept photobook | Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER/BTS BTS

Months after nearly one million people across the globe became a part of the popular K-pop band BTS' virtual Map of the Soul ON:E concert in October 2020, the boy band revisits the memorable gig with their new photobook. On Tuesday, K-pop fans were in for a treat as BTS shared solo cuts from their Map of the Soul ON:E concept photobook along with a 49-second video of the septet -- composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The much loved global stars come together as one they set the stage on fire. "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" lyric "Yeah we are not seven, with you" can be heard playing in the backdrop. The video and pictures were shared by BTS' official Twitter account.

While the offline rendition of the concert had to be cancelled due to Covid-19, a number of technologies such as AR, XR amplified the visual experience and the "ARMY on Air" fan event allowed a more intimate live interaction between the pop stars and fans.

"For the 'MAP OF THE SOUL' album series and this show, we focused on putting our thoughts, personal stories and songs of the past seven years and prepared really hard", said BTS, who performed on songs like "DNA", "No more dream" and "Dynamite".

"The concert crossed countless emotions. Our first march began with seven boys who gathered for a small dream. And together, we will march on forever, each of us waving flags of various colors and singing different stories in different languages. BTS is not a story of only seven, but is about you, me and everyone," shared the band members post 'Map of the Soul ON:E' concert.

