Image Source : YOGENSHAH, INSTA/@REALHINAKHAN Vikas Gupta slams paparazzi for hounding Hina Khan as she returns to Mumbai for father's last rites

Actress Hina Khan lost her father due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday. The actress was in Kasmir with actor Shaheer Sheikh for the shoot of her next project when she received the news. Hina rushed back to Mumbai to perform the last rites. As she stepped into the Mumbai airport, she was hounded by the paparazzi. Dressed in a blue and white outfit from head to toe, the actress was seen wearing dark sunglasses and a mask. As the video went viral, Vikas Gupta called out the paps for being insensitive.

Vikas Gupta said that he was disappointed and tweeted, "Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle."

Image Source : TWITTER Vikas Gupta's tweet

Not just Vikas Gupta, many TV celebrities expressed condolences for Hina Khan's father's death. Nikki Tamboli said, "I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever. My deepest condolence to you and your family @eyehinakhan" Eijaz Khan wrote, "sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye. .@eyehinakhan." Kanchi Singh and Hiten Tehwani also took to social media to offer condolences.

On the professional front, Hina Khan rose to fame as Akshara with the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had recently made the headlines for her latest song Bedard wherein she was seen sharing the screen with Stebin Ben. Hina last starred in the web series Damaged 2 and the movie Wish List, which she produced herself. The film streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit joins 'Bajre Da Sitta' trend with gorgeous makeover, video goes viral

Also Read: Sushant's sister Shweta urges not to malign actor's image after father moves HC to seek ban on films

For more entertainment news click here!