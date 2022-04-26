BTS' Suga turns producer for 'Gangnam Style' fame Psy's new song 'That That'; ARMY showers love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AGUSTD,42PSY42 Psy and Suga of BTS collaborate of new song

K pop sensation BTS' Suga has turned producer for Gangnam Style hitmaker Psy's new song. Titled, 'That That', the song is the first time that the two artists have collaborated. The announcement was made by the two on their verified Instagram accounts. It came as a surprise as nothing about a collaboration between Suga and Psy was teased ahead of this.

'That That' is the title track of the upcoming full-length album Psy 9th. The duo shared the poster and teaser of the song that will be released on April 29. The teaser has Psy running towards the camera in his cowboy outfit on a dry sunny day with sentimental guitar instrumental playing in the background.

Giving away more details about the surprise collaboration, Psy also posted a video where the two artist spoke about each other and shared their experience. The video begins with a description referring to the age gap between Suga and Psy. "Best_Friends_16Years_Apart," it reads.

“When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach. (Suga) wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap," Psy is heard saying in the video.

Suga too features in the clip. "At first, because he’s many years my senior and someone who’s so well-respected in the business, I was quite nervous. It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way," he said.

The collab has certainly got ARMY excited. Here's how they are reacting to it:

Meanwhile, Suga, and his BTS bandmates -- RM, V, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook have returned to Seoul, South Korea after their four-day concert in Las Vegas in the United States. to ARMY's delight, the band will be releasing a new album in the coming June.