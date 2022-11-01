BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon to release solo album: Know date, time and other details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon to release solo album

BTS RM is the next band member to release this solo album after the Kpop group announced a 'hiatus' in June this year. While the band did not claim to break the band, they informed the BTS ARMY that they will be beginning their individual musical journeys. Two BTS members, Jhope and Jin, have already released their solo music and now, the leader is next to leave the fans in awe. The reports in Korean media claim that RM aka Kim Namjoon is in the last stages of his solo album and will soon set the release date.

After BTS RM, BigHit also confirmed his solo album but shied away from spilling the details. The statement read, "RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations."

However, many reports claim that RM will release his solo album on November 25. The confirmation is still awaited.

Recently, BTS members RM and Jhope attended the 17th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign event, ‘Love Your W’ hosted by W Korea magazine. The duo looked dapper in black and posed together at the event. RM even performed on the stage.

Watching them representing the band together, BTS ARMY went gaga over them. One fan wrote, "too much hotness here." Another tweeted, "they are going to be supermodels here."

Meanwhile, BTS' oldest member Jin released his solo song 'The Astronaut' in collaboration with Coldplay. He performed the same the band's concert in Buenos Aires. The song has already topped the charts and fans are in love with Jin's gesture of saying 'goodbye for a while.'

Talking about the song, Jin said, "The Astronaut” talks about an astronaut who accidentally lands on Earth, but decides to settle down to stay with his loved ones — Army."

