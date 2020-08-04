Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HIMANSHI KHURANA Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana reunite for Arijit Singh's Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, see first look

Kalla Sohna Nai and Khayal Rakhya Kar, Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are back with their third music video together. Titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, the T-Series song has been composed by Amaal Malik and has been sung by fan favourite Arijit Singh, with lyrics by Kumaar. Taking to Instagram, Himanshi shared the first look of Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam and wrote, "“Yaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August.”In the poster, we can see a shirtless Asim Riaz with a bruised arm playing the piano as Himanshi Khurana looks on with her gaze fixed at her beau. The Punjabi singer looks gorgeous in black attire.

Just like every other season of the reality show Bigg Boss, the 13th season also witnessed the love story of Kashmiri boy Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana. An unexpected bond which began during the end days of the show has been ruling the heart of the fans ever since. Himanshi, popularly known as 'Punjab ki Aishwarya Rai' broke her 9-year long relationship to be with Asim. After the show got over, the two of them started treating AsiManshi (as they are referred to) fans with adorable photos and videos.

